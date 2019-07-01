St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Fatal Hit-And-Run

ST. CLOUD -- A man has pleaded guilty to a fatal hit-and-run in St. Cloud last fall. Twenty-year-old Jeremiah Brown of St. Cloud agreed to a plea agreement of felony failure to stop after a crash that caused injury or death.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw a small black car proceed through a green light before hitting an elderly man who was crossing 1st Street North last November. That man, 84-year-old Mohammed Intale of St. Cloud, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Witnesses say after the collision, a man got out of the driver's seat and began approaching the victim, but then got back in the car and left the scene.

Witnesses also provided police with a license plate number which was tracked to a home on 12th Avenue North. The car was found behind the home with significant damage to the hood and windshield.

Police then made contact with Brown at that address who admitted he was driving the car when a man ran out in front of the car. He told police he didn't see the man until he was struck. Brown said he briefly checked on the victim but then panicked and drove home.

Brown will be sentenced on August 29th.