BECKER -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after crashing his car into multiple squad cars early Sunday morning.

The Becker Police Department says officers were making a traffic stop in the left lane of Highway 10 at Sherburne Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say a vehicle was heading west on Highway 10, did not slow or move over for the emergency vehicles, and hit both squad cars before driving away.

No one was hurt in the crash. The squads were both damaged on the passenger side. Officers then followed the vehicle, stopping it at Highway 10 and Bradley Boulevard.

Authorities say the driver, 35-year-old Henry Delk, was found to be under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and faces charges of second-degree DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle, and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Sherburne County Sheriff's Office assisted Becker police. The investigation is on-going.

