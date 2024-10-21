St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Following 2022 Standoff

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man involved in a five-hour stand-off with police will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty last week.

Thirty-nine-year-old Shawn Jacobs has pleaded guilty to two counts of 1st-degree assault - use of deadly force against a peace officer. Ten other charges will be dismissed when Jacobs is sentenced on January 22nd.

The incident happened on May 24th, 2022 in St. Cloud.

According to the criminal complaint authorities were serving a search warrant as part of a drug investigation at an apartment in the 2700 block of 16th Street South. Jacobs told police he had a gun and would shoot investigators.

Records show as officers were evacuating neighbors out of the building, Jacobs fired a gunshot from inside his apartment. The bullet went through the wall into the hallway where officers were standing.

Negotiators talked with Jacobs for almost five hours before he surrendered and was arrested.

During a search of the apartment, authorities say they found a .45 caliber handgun, an assault rifle, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and a large amount of methamphetamine.

