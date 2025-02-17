St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty in Domestic Incident Involving a Gun

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to felony charges stemming from a domestic incident involving a gun.

Forty-three-year-old Calvin Smith Jr. was charged with 15 different counts stemming from the November incident.

Smith pleaded guilty to three counts of felony threats of violence earlier this month.

According to the charges filed in Stearns County District Court, Smith, a woman, and five children live in the home.

The incident started when the woman tried to wake Smith up to address a power outage in the house. The woman used a cell phone light to try to wake up Smith who had been drinking.

Court records Smith was yelling at her and calling her names. Things allegedly escalated with Smith swinging at a 12-13-year-old girl in the house, shoving the woman into a doorframe, and ultimately swinging at a 15-16-year-old boy and pulling a handgun on him.

The witnesses said Smith tried to come at all of them with the exception of a toddler in the home.

Smith denied ever having a gun during the incident, however, police say they found a .38-caliber revolver matching the witness descriptions on top of a tire in a wheel well of a vehicle near the home.

Smith will be sentenced in April.

Filed Under: stearns county district court
Categories: courts, From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

