St. Cloud Man Involved in Crash in Northern Minnesota

BORUP -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was involved in a crash in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at 2:00 p.m. Thursday on Highway 9 in Borup in Norman County.

A passenger vehicle and a semi were both going north when the semi made a U-turn at an intersection and the passenger vehicle struck the middle of the trailer.

A passenger in the vehicle, 35-year-old Katherine Zickur of Underwood, was taken to the hospital in Ada with non-life threatening injuries. Another passenger and the driver were not hurt.

The semi driver, 38-year-old Benajmen Koetter of St. Cloud, was not hurt.