St. Cloud Man Invites You to Join Him for Dinner

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who has become known for giving back to the community on his birthday has another event coming up.

Cortez Riley is hosting a free dinner next week, hoping to bring people of multiple backgrounds together.

I've always been raised by my mother and father to love the community, and with my Christian values to love my neighbors as myself, and so I do my part, use my birthday to just spread love and it's fun I love doing it honestly.

Riley calls it a wisdom exchange and dinner. He says he believes we can all learn from one another.

In these very divisive times that we live in, I am most excited to see people of different cultures and backgrounds and languages and things like that in one room together proving that our commonalities outweigh our differences, our differences are beautiful but it's beautiful when we can come together and talk.

It is being held on Thursday, August 8th at 5:30 p.m. at Whitney Senior Center. It is free to attend but you must pre-register by this Friday by calling Whitney (320) 255-7245.

The Whitney Senior Center us collaborating with Riley on the event, and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging is a sponsor.

Riley's actual birthday is August 17th.

Riley was born in Chicago and graduated from Eden Valley-Watkins high school, after graduating from the University of Minnesota he moved to St. Cloud in 2011.