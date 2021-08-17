St. Cloud Man Again Holding Community Event for his Birthday

ST. CLOUD -- Once again this year a St. Cloud man is celebrating his own birthday by holding a community event.

Cortez Riley is hosting an event he is calling "Loving Thy Neighbor's Life". It is an educational workshop to learn about ways to potentially save someone from dying by suicide.

This is the sixth time Riley has held a Loving They Neighbor Extravaganza for his birthday. He says he does it because he really believes in giving back.

I do it because I really believe in giving back. My Heavenly father urges me to love my neighbor as myself and I do that by doing different events to empower people and I'm just super grateful that I get to do it.

His previous events have included the Place of Hope, a dinner at the Whitney Senior Center, and last year he held a virtual gratitude workshop.

Get our free mobile app

The event on Thursday starts at 5:30 p.m. at the St. Cloud Public Library. It is free and anyone can just show up. S.A.V.E training is a one-hour program that provides a brief overview of suicide, myths and misinformation, risk factors, and signs to watch for.

Riley's actual birthday is Tuesday.

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring