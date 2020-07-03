St. Cloud Man Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash in Cokato

COKATO -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a two vehicle crash in Wright County.

The incident happened around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 12 and Broadway Avenue North in Cokato.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 46-year-old Kevin Brisk of St. Cloud was turning left on Highway 12 to handle a different crash and was struck by another vehicle.

Brisk was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 57-year-old Laura Hansen of Buhl, suffered minor injuries.