St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash Near Foley

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash near Foley Sunday morning. The incident happened on Highway 23 west of Foley shortly after 5:00 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car was going east on Highway 23 when it lost control, rolled across the westbound lanes, and came to a stop on its side in the ditch.

The driver of the car, 36-year-old Robert Leabch, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

