St. Cloud Man Hurt in Crash in Southern Minnesota

OWATONNA (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday) on Interstate 35 in Steele County.

A vehicle driven by 28-year-old Terry Smith of St. Cloud was going north when it collided with another vehicle that was also northbound.

Smith wasn't hurt, but a passenger in the vehicle 29-year-old Trevon Smith of St. Cloud, was taken to the hospital in Owatonna with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the passenger in the second vehicle were not hurt.

