St. Cloud Man Found Mentally Unfit to Face Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial for the murder of a 45-year-old Blaine woman.

Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Kenning was found competent to face the charges last December, but he was granted another evaluation. The charges of 1st and 2nd-degree murder are suspended unless Kenning can be restored to competency. Stearns County prosecutors are expected to file a civil commitment petition.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department in September 2018 and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house where he tied up her legs, handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was a homicide.

