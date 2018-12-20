St. Cloud Man Found Competent To Stand Trial for Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been found competent to stand trial for the murder of a 45-year-old Blaine woman.

Thirty-nine-year-old Daniel Kenning is currently charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder and is facing charges of premeditated 1st-degree murder. A new hearing has not been set as both party's have 10 days to challenge the finding of competency.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department on the morning of September 29th and told officers he had just killed someone.

Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house where he tied up her legs, handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was a homicide.