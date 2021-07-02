St. Cloud Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of attempted murder after stabbing a woman multiple times in February 2020.

Fifty-one-year-old Gary Murray was convicted of 2nd-degree attempted murder with intent.

According to the criminal complaint police were called to a home in south St. Cloud on a report of a domestic assault. Authorities arrived to find a woman on the ground and Murray on top of her with a girl by her side.

Officers noticed the woman was sitting in a pool of blood with several cuts to her face and arms, some of which were deep and bleeding profusely.

Record show the woman told police Murray had started an argument and it escalated with Murray grabbing her, throwing her into a counter and then onto the ground. She said he picked up a knife and began "jabbing" her in the face. She fought back and received several cuts to her arms.

Court records show police found two kitchen knives with blood on them at the scene and the child backed the woman's story.

Murray will be sentenced in September.