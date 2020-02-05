St. Cloud Man Accused of Stabbing Woman in Her Face

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman Monday night.

Fifty-year-old Gary Murray is charged with stabbing the woman multiple times in the face and arms following arguments with the woman.

St. Cloud Police were called to a home in south St. Cloud on a report of a domestic assault. Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to find a woman on the ground and Murray on top of her with a girl by her side.

Officers noticed the woman sitting in a pool of blood with several cuts to her face and arms, some of which were deep and bleeding profusely.

Officers arrested Murray and the woman was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she underwent surgery for her wounds.

At the hospital, the woman told police Murray had started an argument earlier that evening and it escalated with Murray, grabbing her, throwing her into a counter and then onto the ground. She said he picked up a knife and began "jabbing" her in the face. She fought back and received several cuts to her arms. That's when the child came in and tried to intervene.

The woman told officers she thought she was going to die.

Police say they found two kitchen knives with blood on them at the scene and the child backed the woman's story.

Murray is charged with 2nd-degree attempted murder, 1st-degree assault causing great bodily harm and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

No court date is currently scheduled.

