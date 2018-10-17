Judge Orders Psychological Exam for St. Cloud Murder Suspect

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man who told police he killed a woman at his home will undergo a psychological exam.

A Stearns County judge has ruled 38-year-old Daniel Kenning should be evaluated for mental competency after he allegedly told police God made him do it.

Kenning is currently charged with 2nd-degree intentional murder. However, court records show a notice of intent to convene a grand jury to consider 1st-degree murder charges. Minnesota law requires a grand jury indictment for 1st-degree murder charges.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department on the morning of September 29th and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found 45-year-old Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house. He said he previously met her at a wedding and they had recently communicated on Facebook messenger. In the early morning hours Saturday, Kenning said he went down into the basement with Moy, tied up her legs and handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was homicide.