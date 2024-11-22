St. Cloud Man Found Guilty of Raping Woman Staying With Him

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of rape.

After a three-day trial in Stearns County District Court, 29-year-old Ahmed Hussein Ibrahim was convicted on two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was found not guilty on a third charge.

According to the criminal complaint, Ibrahim beat the woman and raped her while she was living with him late last year.

Ibrahim was accused of not letting the woman leave, slapping her in the face multiple times, and recording the sexual assaults on his cell phone. The victim told police Ibrahim then threatened to send the videos to her friends and family.

The complaint alleged that in one of the videos the victim is naked and crying and Ibrahim tells her if she doesn't like it, she can go back to her home country.

Ibrahim will be sentenced on January 27th.

IN PHOTOS: 100 Years of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Stacker curated a selection of photographs from the past century of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to help illustrate the history of the iconic event. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker