St. Cloud Man Charged With Violating Court Order Again

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with a history of domestic abuse no-contact order violations faces three new charges stemming from an incident last Sunday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, a surveillance agent with the domestic violence court in Stearns County was on the lookout for 29-year-old Jermain Beasley on a felony arrest warrant. Beasley was wanted after escaping surveillance while he awaited sentencing for violating a no-contact order with a woman in January.

Court records show the agent spotted Beasley outside the woman's home in the 300 block of 4th Avenue South Sunday and ordered him to stop. A struggle ensued and the agent's taser was discharged into the steps of the apartment building before Beasley escaped into the woman's apartment unit.

As St. Cloud Police were setting up a perimeter, a man and woman arrived and told officers that several children were in the apartment, including their grandchildren.

Court records show the grandfather ultimately kicked in a back door and fought with Beasley. Both men were tased and subdued.

The children, ages 11, 10 and 2-years-old said they were left with Beasley while their mother was gone for the weekend and he wouldn't let them leave the apartment.

Beasley has prior convictions of interfering with an emergency call last July and violating a domestic abuse no contact order conviction in August. He is now charged with three felony counts of violating a no-contact order within 10 years of previous convictions.