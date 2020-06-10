St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Vulnerable Adults

FOLEY -- A St. Cloud man who worked at a Benton County adult group home has been charged with sexually molesting four women.

According to the charges, 54-year-old Eric Roberts would sexually assault the women in their bedrooms with the door locked.

All four women have developmental disabilities and are under legal guardianship.

The women said Roberts would touch them sexually and commit other sex acts against their will. Court records indicate the victims said he would do this every time he worked. They also said Roberts would tell them he loved them and not to tell anyone.

Roberts had worked at the home since June 2019 and last worked May 12, 2020.

The situation came to light when an employee overheard two of the victims talking abuse the sexual assaults.

Court records show Roberts denied having any sexual contact with the women and said he would sometimes give them hugs and kiss them on the cheek.

He is charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of 4th-degree criminal sexual conduct.