St. Cloud Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with sexually assaulting a young girl.

Thirty-seven-year-old Aaron Lockerby is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13-years-old.

According to the criminal complaint, a friend and his family were at Lockerby's home playing cards. The man's kids went to sleep in the basement, while he and Lockerby stayed up playing Scrabble and drinking.

Records show at around 3:00 a.m. the man went to bed, only to be awakened by his daughter, who was scared and crying.

Records show the girl told her parents she was sleeping on an air mattress when she woke up to Lockerby touching her sexually. Records show Lockerby was lying on a couch near the girl's bed.

Lockerby is being held in the Stearns County Jail awaiting his first court appearance.