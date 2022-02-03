St. Cloud Man Charged With Seven Felonies Reaches Plea Agreement

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man charged with seven felonies including allegedly assaulting a women and her son despite court orders to stay away from them has reached a plea agreement on the charges.

Twenty-four-year-old Jeffery Jennings Jr. has pleaded guilty to two counts of violating a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order (DANCO). The other five charges were dismissed as part of the agreement.

The agreement also calls for a prison term of just under two years. Jennings Jr. gets credit for 25 days already served.

Get our free mobile app

According to the complaint, Jennings Jr. assaulted the women over a period of 15 days at his south St. Cloud apartment.

Records show the victim was at a party on December 27th when Jennings showed up and brought her back to his apartment unit. She told police she had been there until police were called on January 10th because she was afraid of what Jennings would do to her if she left.

Eventually, the victim's sister brought the woman's son there. Jennings allegedly assault her daily and choker her more that once. He also allegedly used a cord to whip the boy when he wouldn't go sit in a corner.

Jennings was arrested when arriving police officers saw him leaving the apartment complex. He told officer no one was inside his apartment unit, but the woman and boy were eventually found inside.

Court records show both the mother and the boy had bruises and visible marks on them.

Jennings Jr. has previous domestic-related convictions in both Stearns and Chippewa counties.