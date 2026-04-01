WAITE PARK/ST. CLOUD ( WJON News) -- GREAT Theatre has announced its 2026-2027 season.

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The season kicks off with its 8th annual Youth Artist Project. How I Became A Pirate will be performed and directed by students at the Helgeson Learning Lab in Waite Park from September 18th through the 30th.

GREAT has received a rare early invitation to apply for the rights to Les Misérables - a highly restricted title made available to a limited number of community theatres for a limited time. That will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts from October 16th through November 1st.

A Christmas Carol will be the holiday show from November 20th through December 6th.

GREAT will be among the first Minnesota theaters to produce Come From Away, the hit Broadway musical based on the remarkable true story of the small town that welcomed the world on September 11th, 2001.

Urinetown the Musical will be at the Helgeson Learn Lab in March of next year. Shrek the Musical will be at the Paramount in April of 2027.

And wrapping up the season will be Anon(ymous), which has been rescheduled from this season to next season. It's a story of a refugee's search for belonging in a new home.

GREAT's 2026-2027 season includes three productions at the Helgeson Learning Lab and four productions at the historic Paramount Center for the Arts. For GREAT Theatre, ticket sales cover just 60 percent of the more than $1.8 million it takes to produce a full season. Season subscriptions go on sale Thursday.