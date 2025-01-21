St. Cloud Man Charged With Robbing Boy at Gunpoint

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A young St. Cloud man is in trouble with a law after allegedly robbing another person at gunpoint.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a juvenile child told St. Cloud Police that 18-year-old Adam Hassan Yusuf had robbed him of his iPhone.

The boy told officers that Yusuf picked him up and they drove to a car wash and a gas station before looking for a phone in the snow. Once they found the phone Yusuf allegedly pulled out a handgun, racked the chamber, and asked the boy what he had in his pockets. Yusuf then allegedly took the boy's phone and told him not to move or he'd shoot him. Yusuf then drove away.

Court records show the boy then found a construction crew who called 911.

Police say Yusuf's car matches surveillance video, the boy identified Yusuf as the robber, and a search of his home allegedly turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, ammunition, and two iPhones.

Yusuf is ineligible to have a gun after being convicted of felony assault in 2023.

He's now charged with 1st-degree aggravated robbery, ineligible gun possession, and 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.

LOOK: 50 cozy towns to visit this winter Stacker created a list of 50 cozy American towns to visit each winter. Towns were selected based on visitor opinions, ratings from nationwide publications, and tourist attractions. Gallery Credit: Laura Ratliff

LOOK: Must-do activities at every national park St﻿acker lists the must-do activities at every national park ranked by the annual number of visitors. Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood