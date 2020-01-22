St. Cloud Man Charged With Raping Woman He Just Met

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with raping a woman after they left a downtown bar together.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went to St. Cloud Hospital Monday for a sexual assault exam. She told police 22-year-old Mandela Ibrahim came up to her at the bar Sunday night after her friend had left. Ibrahim allegedly asked her if she wanted to go to a party with him and he arranged a ride.

The victim said Ibrahim took her to his north St. Cloud apartment instead. She told investigators she went and sat on Ibrahim's bed and he then came into the bedroom, pulled her pants down and began raping her. The victim said she yelled "no" and yelled for Ibrahim to get off of her. She said she tried kicking Ibrahim and to push him off but was unable to.

Court records show another woman inside the apartment saw Ibrahim and the woman enter his bedroom, heard the door close and lock, and shortly after heard the woman yell "no" and "stop".

When the victim went to leave, she said she told the woman in the apartment that Ibrahim had raped her.

Ibrahim admitted to meeting the woman and bringing her back to his apartment but denied having intercourse with her because he said she was too drunk.

