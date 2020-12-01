St. Cloud Man Charged With Raping A Woman Who Asked for a Ride

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been charged with raping a woman after she asked him for a ride to the store.

Thirty-three-year-old Abdirashid Yusuf is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

At around 9:45 p.m. last Thursday, St. Cloud police were called to a harassment complaint at a home in the 2900 block of Main Prairie Road.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim said she knew Yusuf for about three weeks and asked him for a ride to the store because she did not have a license. The victim said when Yusuf came to her apartment he began flirting with her, and at one point, tried to kiss her. When she asked Yusuf to leave, he stood in the door way and took off his clothes.

Court records show Yusuf then tripped the victim to the ground, held her hands above her head, pulled her pants down and raped her.

Records show shortly after Yusuf left, another man, who the victim believed to be Yusuf's brother, came to her door and gave her $500 saying he didn't want anyone to find out. The victim threw the money back saying she didn't want it. Yusuf later returned to apologize and said it would not happen again.

The victim then called police and was taken to St. Cloud hospital for her injuries.

Yusuf's next court appearance is on December 11th.