Man Charged With Raping a Woman and Slashing Dog’s Throat

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with rape and felony mistreatment of an animal.

Twenty-one-year-old Joseph Vogel is accused of raping a woman at his home earlier this month and in a separate court filing is accused of slashing the throat of a dog and leaving it to die alongside a road.

The woman told police she and Vogel had been spending time together romantically for about a week before the assault.

According to the charges, the woman said they were at Vogel's apartment on October 4th and were cuddling on the couch when he began aggressively kissing her. She was able to push Vogel off. But later when the couple was kissing again, Vogel is accused of pulling the woman's pants down, pinning her to the bed, and raping her despite her pleas to stop and efforts to push him off her.

Vogel allegedly admitted to investigators they had intercourse and claimed it was consensual. Records show Vogel told police he is a satyromaniac and that the woman knew it would be hard for him to stop.

In a separate court filing, Vogel is accused of slashing the throat of a dog in the area of Cooper Avenue and 40th Street South in August.

Court records show a woman had posted on Facebook that Vogel had slashed the dog's throat shortly after she had given it to him.

Vogel told authorities he used a butcher knife to cut the dog's throat because it had killed two cats. He said he then got into his truck and watched the dog run in circles before collapsing in the ditch.