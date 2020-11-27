Man Accused of Raping a Woman at a St. Cloud Apartment

ST. CLOUD -- A Brooklyn Park man is accused of raping a woman at a St. Cloud apartment they were staying at for the night.

Police were called to the 500-block of 14th Street South Tuesday on a sexual assault complaint.

A woman told officers that she and a group of friends went to bed around 4:00 a.m. The woman said she and her boyfriend were sleeping on an air mattress in the living room. When the boyfriend got up to take his sister to school, she remained sleeping.

The victim said a man who she thought was her boyfriend then laid down next to her. Court records show he wrapped his arms around her and began touching her sexually. The woman said the man's head was underneath the blankets and she became concerned it wasn't her boyfriend.

According to the complaint, 20-year-old Ernest Worjloh had removed the woman's pants and forced intercourse on her before she could reveal his identity.

The woman then hit Worjloh and called for help to others staying in the apartment.

Police say they later discovered text messages by Worjloh showing his desire for a romantic relationship with the woman and promising to owe her a sexual favor.

Worjloh is charged in Stearns County District Court with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct.