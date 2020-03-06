CHARGES: Man Raped Woman at St. Cloud Hotel

FOLEY -- A man is being held in the Benton County Jail after a woman accused him of raping her at a St. Cloud hotel.

The woman called police on the early morning hours Monday to report she had been assaulted by 38-year-old Jason Forest. Forest is charged with five felonies including two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of domestic assault.

The victim told officers she was staying with Forest at America's Best Value Inn on Highway 10 when the assault happened. According to the charges, Forest asked the woman for sex and she declined because she was ill. Forest allegedly told the woman "I'm going to take it" and to "shut her mouth" and punched her in the jaw and in the back of the head. Records show the woman was then choked and raped. She told investigators she was crying and telling Forest "no".

After the assault, the woman was able to get dressed, leave the room and call 911.

Forest has previous convictions for terroristic threats and violating a domestic abuse no-contact order in Blue Earth County in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app