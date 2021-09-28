Watkins Man Accused of Beating and Raping a Woman

ST. CLOUD -- A Watkins man faces several felony charges after allegedly raping and assaulting a woman Sunday.

A criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court shows 41-year-old Aaron Voigt is charged with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, felony threats of violence, 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm, and domestic assault by strangulation.

A woman called 911 at around 3:45 Sunday morning to report she had been assaulted. Officers arrived to find the woman bruised, with swollen eyes, a cut above one of her eyes, and a swollen lip.

Court records show the woman told officers she went to a festival with Voigt and when they got back home, he became angry that she was on her phone, pulled her from the car, punched and kicked her, and sexually assaulted her.

The woman said Voigt was calling her a slut and worthless as he assaulted her and at one point shoved his hand into her mouth so she couldn't breathe and choked her.

Records show Voigt ultimately let the woman go into the house where she found an old phone and called 911.

Investigators say Voigt said the woman started acting crazy on the way home and that he never touched her. He allegedly said the woman's injuries must have been self-inflicted or caused by her falling.

