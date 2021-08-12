Clear Lake Man Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Girl

BEMIDJI -- A Clear Lake man is due in court later this month for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl last winter.

Forty-one-year-old Jonathon Isaacson is charged in Beltrami County with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, the assault took place during an ice fishing trip in early January. The girl said she and a group that included Isaacson were in his ice house drinking when he groped her under her shirt and put his hand down her pants.

The girl told a friend about it who then reported it to authorities.

Court records allege Isaacson admitted to the crime during an interview with an investigator.

He's due in Beltrami District Court on August 31st.

