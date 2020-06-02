St. Cloud Man Charged With Felony Gun Possession

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with felony gun possession after a traffic stop Sunday.

According to the criminal complaint, a St. Cloud Police officer made a traffic stop at Cooper Avenue and 17th street South after the driver failed to stop at a stop sign. The officer smelled marijuana and ordered the driver and two passengers out of the car before they searched it for drugs.

Records show as the officer frisked the group, one of the passengers, 23-year-old Michael Garner, had a handgun in his waistband. Garner is ineligible to have a gun because of a previous conviction of a crime of violence last February.

He's being held in the Stearns County Jail.