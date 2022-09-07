St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning.

Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.

St. Joseph police tried to slow down the vehicle with stop sticks on Country Road 75, however the tires did not pop.

The chase continued through St. Joseph and out on to I-94, when the driver took the exit for St. John's University.

The suspect then drove into a private driveway in Collegeville Township, struck the side of the house with the vehicle and fled into a nearby corn field.

Authorities set up a perimeter and the with the help of a State Patrol Helicopter, found the suspect.

Arrested was 56-year-old Patrick Pribyl. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for evaluation before being booked into the Stearns County Jail.

Pribly faces multiple charges including fleeing police, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, and DWI.