St. Cloud Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several charges including vehicle theft and driving under the influence.

St. Cloud police say at around 7:40 Friday night they received a call of a stolen vehicle in the 1500 block of Sherburne Drive Southeast. Officers found the vehicle and driver in the area of 9th Avenue South and University Drive.

Authorities tried to stop the driver, who led police on a short chase down University Drive. The driver pulled over in the 1700 block of University Drive and slammed the brakes causing the vehicle to slide into an unoccupied parked car.

Police say based on a field sobriety test, officers believed the driver to be under the influence.

Twenty-five-year-old Weli Dirir was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail. He faces charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, driving after revocation and 3rd degree DWI.