St. Cloud Man Arrested After Running From Police

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man with several active warrants was arrested after running from police Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. at 3300 Division Street West in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Police Sergeant Tad Hoeschen says officers were responding to a possible domestic assault. When they arrived the suspect, 27-year-old Dustin Quirk of St. Cloud, ran from police on foot.

Quirk was eventually caught by police, who learned he had three active warrants, one of them being a felony level.

Quirk was arrested and faces additional charges of fleeing police on foot and obstructing the legal process. He was taken to Stearns County Jail where he is being held for court on the warrants.

Police say there was not probable cause to charge Quirk with domestic assault.