St. Cloud Man Arrested After Police Chase and Crash

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several charges after police say he crashed his car while driving drunk.

Officers were called to the Burger King restaurant at the corner of 33rd Street and Division Street just after 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

The caller reported a car in the drive-thru lane that wasn't moving which forced other cars to pass around it. Officers made contact with the driver, 59-year-old Jerry Harrell. They say Harrell showed signs of impairment, disobeyed commands to exit the vehicle and instead, fled east on Division Street at a high rate of speed.

When officers caught up with Harrell, they say he had crashed in the 2800 block of Division Street West. Harrell's vehicle initially struck a light pole in the eastbound lane, crossed over the median and both lanes of westbound traffic before striking a business sign.

Harrell was treated for minor injuries and booked into jail on suspicion of 2nd-degree DUI, driving after cancellation, and fleeing police.

None else was hurt, but traffic was partially shut down for approximately 40 minutes while crews cleared the scene.