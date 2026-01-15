ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud has provided another update on the latest information regarding federal ICE agents in the community.

On Tuesday morning, the city received a return call from officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. During that conversation, ICE advised that enforcement efforts in the St. Cloud area are ongoing, but gave no specific details regarding locations, timing, or activities. At this point, the most significant activity remains the incident that happened on Monday.

The city is still having issues regarding driving-related incidents. The St. Cloud police department has temporarily increased staffing since Tuesday to ensure timely responses to calls for services while addressing any additional public safety concerns.

Both the police department and the mayor's office are getting multiple calls requesting what to do if approached by federal immigration officers. The city staff can't provide legal advice, but encourages you to use the resource, Minnesota Judicial Branch - Immigration Legal Help Guide.

The city is actively collaborating with local community leaders, nonprofit organizations, local businesses, school districts, colleges, and others to address concerns, promote consistent messaging, and ensure access to resources.