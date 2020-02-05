St. Cloud Hospital Surgery Open House is Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- A popular annual event at St. Cloud Hospital is happening Thursday. You can take an interactive self-guided tour of Central Minnesota's largest surgery center.

Tours begin in the Surgery Entrance at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital. You should park in the south ramp and then take the south ramp elevator to Floor A.

The open house runs from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. It is free to attend and you do not need to register in advance.