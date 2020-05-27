St. Cloud Hospital Still Busy [PODCAST]

Getty Images

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud Hospital continues to be busy with Covid-19 patients.  He says they are serving the surrounding areas and have even taken some patients from Minneapolis when needed.  He told me they are taking precautions to separates Covid-19 patients and nurses working with Covid-19 patients with the rest of the St. Cloud Hospital patients and staff.

 

When patients who are recovering from Covid-19 are ready to be discharged Dr. Morris says they always look for patients to return home but if that is not an option or they were living at a long term care facility they could be sent to a place like St. Benedict's Center because of St. Benedict's Center's ability to help these patients while keeping other residents safe.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

 

Filed Under: CentraCare, Dr. George Morris
Categories: From Our Shows, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top