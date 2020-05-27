St. Cloud Hospital Still Busy [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says St. Cloud Hospital continues to be busy with Covid-19 patients. He says they are serving the surrounding areas and have even taken some patients from Minneapolis when needed. He told me they are taking precautions to separates Covid-19 patients and nurses working with Covid-19 patients with the rest of the St. Cloud Hospital patients and staff.

When patients who are recovering from Covid-19 are ready to be discharged Dr. Morris says they always look for patients to return home but if that is not an option or they were living at a long term care facility they could be sent to a place like St. Benedict's Center because of St. Benedict's Center's ability to help these patients while keeping other residents safe.