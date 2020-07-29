St. Cloud Hospital Recognized As A “Best Hospital” In New Report

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Hospital has been named the third best hospital in the state of Minnesota.

For the second year in a row, St. Cloud Hospital makes the top three, behind Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis

U.S News & World Report also ranked the local health care system as one of the top hospitals in the nation for Cardiology & Heart surgery and Pulmonology & Lung surgery.

The annual rankings evaluated nearly 5,000 hospitals for 16 adult specialties and 10 procedures and conditions.

U.S. News ranked the St. Cloud Hospital as Top 50 in the same two categories - Cardiology & Heart surgery (#41) and Pulmonology & Lung surgery (#43).