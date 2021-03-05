St. Cloud Hospital Makes Newsweek’s “Best Hospitals” List

ST. CLOUD –St. Cloud Hospital made it onto Newsweek’s 2021 “World’s Best Hospitals” list.

The magazine rated CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital as number 45 in the nation and number two in Minnesota.

Newsweek, in partnership with market research firm Statista, used three general categories of data to create the rankings: a survey of 74,000 medical experts; publicly-available patient satisfaction data; and publicly available quality data.

“We sincerely appreciate the award, because it recognizes the tireless work of our staff, advanced practice providers and physicians to provide an unsurpassed level of care to this community,” said Joy Plamann, CentraCare senior vice president and president of St. Cloud Hospital.

Newsweek and Statista say the rankings are designed “to provide the best possible data-based comparison of hospital reputation and performance.”