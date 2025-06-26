The amount of homes available on the market in the St. Cloud metro area is increasing. That according to Craig Ehrlichman from Premier Real Estate Services, who joined me on WJON. He says this is a positive sign for choices and inventory for potential buyers.

Days on the Market

Ehrlichman says the amount of days a home stays on the market are "normal" at around 40 days. He recalls a time where home buyers had to make a quick decision on homes because of how quickly they came off the market, due to a lack of inventory. Ehrlichman indicates buyers aren't faced with those pressures as much so they can look around and take their time in making a decision. He says buyers have an opportunity to negotiate on the price right now.

Asking Price

Sellers are still getting close to their asking price according to Ehrlichman. He says they are typically getting around 98% of their original asking price. Ehrlichman provides a service at craigehrlichmanhomes.com where he updates clients about the value of their home. This value is based on pulled public information in regards to square footage, home values in the neighborhood and recent sales of homes in the neighborhood. He says these updates can be setup individually.

Color of Homes

The color of homes can play a role in how well the home sells. Ehrlichman says browns, tans, grays, whites and blues tend to be the most appealing colors. He says neutral colors both inside and outside the home work well for home buyers.

Lake Homes

Lake homes in Minnesota continue to be popular options. Ehrlichman says lake homes don't lose value and appreciate well. He says there are potential buyers waiting for years for the right lake home. Ehrlichman indicates water front property is a limited commodity.

Promotion in Sartell

Ehrlichman has a billboard up on the fence at St. Cloud Orthopedics Field in Sartell where during Sartell Muskies and Stone Ponies' home games if a player hits a ball to the sign or over the sign, a couple fans receive a pizza from Clutch Pizza.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Craig, click below.