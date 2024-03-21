St. Cloud Council to Hold Public Hearing On Avivo Village

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another step in bringing a new homeless shelter to St. Cloud could happen on Monday.

The St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing with two resolutions.

The first resolution would allow the city to enter into a long-term lease agreement on city-owned property for Avivo to build the temporary shelter facility. The one-acre section of land is on the northeast corner of the property at 3100 1st Street South. The lease agreement is for a proposed $39,200 a year.

City of St. Cloud City of St. Cloud loading...

The second resolution is to authorize the use of Statewide Affordable Housing funds. The state program was established during the 2023 legislative session to provide pass-through dollars for distribution by large cities and counties to affordable housing projects. The resolution would award $750,000 for the Avivo project.

The council previously awarded the project $232,000 from the Federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Get our free mobile app

The Point In Time Count of homeless numbers indicates there are about 350 homeless people in the tri-county area, up from about 225 people in 2019

READ RELATED ARTICLES