St. Cloud Council to Hold Public Hearing On Avivo Village
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Another step in bringing a new homeless shelter to St. Cloud could happen on Monday.
The St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing with two resolutions.
The first resolution would allow the city to enter into a long-term lease agreement on city-owned property for Avivo to build the temporary shelter facility. The one-acre section of land is on the northeast corner of the property at 3100 1st Street South. The lease agreement is for a proposed $39,200 a year.
The second resolution is to authorize the use of Statewide Affordable Housing funds. The state program was established during the 2023 legislative session to provide pass-through dollars for distribution by large cities and counties to affordable housing projects. The resolution would award $750,000 for the Avivo project.
The council previously awarded the project $232,000 from the Federal Community Development Block Grant program.
The Point In Time Count of homeless numbers indicates there are about 350 homeless people in the tri-county area, up from about 225 people in 2019
