St. Cloud Considers Plan to Transfer Funds for Homeless Shelter

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud could award over a quarter of a million dollars in unspent money to help get a new homeless shelter built in the city.

During its meeting on Monday, the city council will consider transferring some previously allocated money from the CDBG funds to the Avivo Village of St. Cloud project.

The council had awarded the Place of Hope $115,000 in 2022 for a mechanical system and in 2023 it allocated $117,000 to an East Side Demolition Program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires CDBG funds to be spent in a timely manner.

The $232,000 would be used for pre-construction costs to develop Avivo Village St. Cloud.

Avivo is seeking a total of $1.8 million in a municipal match of state grant funds.

Avivo Village St. Cloud would be built at 3100 1st Street South on land currently owned by the city. The total cost for the project is expected to be over $9 million for construction and soft costs. The timeline calls for construction to begin in August of this year with occupancy in June of next year.

