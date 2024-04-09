St. Cloud Has Had An Inch Of Rain Past Two Days

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Some much-needed April showers have fallen over the past two days.

Here In St. Cloud, the official total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport is .99 of an inch of rain on Sunday and Monday. We had .76 on Monday and another .23 on Monday.

We are now .39 of an inch above normal so far for the month of April. We average a total of 2.30 inches of rain in the month.

As for total precipitation, we are .30 of an inch above normal for the year to date so far.

The National Weather Service says warmer temperatures are on the way peaking in the 70s on Saturday.

There will be another chance for rain late Wednesday into Thursday, but it will not be as much as the rain the past two days.

