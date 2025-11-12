ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man with a violent past faces a gun possession charge after an incident with the mother of his children.

Stearns County prosecutors have charged 38-year-old Michael Wilson Sr. with the gun possession charge and two misdemeanor domestic assault charges after he allegedly violated a domestic abuse no-contact order.

The order was issued in July after Wilson was convicted in Stearns County of making threats of violence against the victim. He also has a conviction for 1st-degree attempted murder out of Illinois in 2006.

St. Cloud Police responded to a residence on 33rd Street just after 6:00 a.m. after a 911 open line coming from the home.

Officers arrived and spotted Wilson exiting the victim's residence. He went back inside when the officer commanded him to approach. Wilson was then seen running from the back of the building. He was found hiding behind a nearby air conditioning unit.

The woman told officers that Wilson had pushed her up against the wall, tried to intimidate and scare her. She believed Wilson had a handgun inside his front sweatshirt pocket because of the weight it created in the pocket. Wilson is accused of leaving the residence and returning without the object in the pocket. The victim said Wilson never brandished a gun, but that he was known to carry one.

Officers say they found a gun in the mulch by the front door of a neighbor's home and a plastic bag containing pills where Wilson was hiding.

Court records allege Wilson made a phone call from jail, indicating he needed to get a hold of his nephew and that the nephew needed to report to police that he had lost his gun in the area of the victim's home.

Get our free mobile app

The charges also allege Wilson called the victim from jail and instructed her to go find the baggie of pills, and got angry when she was unable to follow his instructions. The drugs had already been confiscated by police earlier in the investigation.

States sending the most people to Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Minnesota using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Best counties to live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to live in Minnesota. Gallery Credit: Stacker

https://thefw.com/best-scenic-drives-minnesota/