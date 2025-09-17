ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Our stretch of late summer warm weather is continuing.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 91 degrees for a high on Tuesday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That is warm for this time of the year, but it's not a record. The record high for the date in St. Cloud is 94, which happened in 1948.

The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 71 degrees.

Tuesday was the warmest day in St. Cloud since the Fourth of July, when we hit 93 degrees.

We've had six days in the 90s so far this year:

6/2 - 91 degrees

6/21 - 96 degrees

6/22 - 95 degrees

7/3 - 91 degrees

7/4 - 93 degrees

9/16 - 91 degrees

st. Cloud averages about 11 days in the 90s each year, so we're well below that number.

The National Weather Service says cooler and wetter days are ahead for us. While no one day will be a complete washout, multiple rounds of showers and storms are expected through the end of the work week. Rainfall totals Wednesday through Friday evening will range from 1-1.5” across western Minnesota to 0.5-1” for portions of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

St. Cloud has had 0.83 inches of rain so far in September, which is 0.89 inches below normal.