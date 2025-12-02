ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud City Council has set its Enterprise Funds budget for 2026. The council held a public hearing on the funds during its meeting on Monday night.

Enterprise Funds are fee-based and come from nine total fees. The total budget is $65.6 million.

One of the changes is an increase in the parking meter fees downtown from $1 an hour to $1.50 an hour, along with a change to offering free parking in the ramps and surface lots after 5:00 p.m. on week nights and all weekend.

Business owner Chad O'Brien questions the long-term strategy of the changes.

The proposal seems like a short-term solution to a budget problem instead of a long-term strategy for the success of downtown.

Mayor Jake Anderson says the changes aren't set in stone, and more adjustments could be made in the future.

There are going to be some people happy with the simplified system, and there are going to be some people adamant about free on-street parking. I get both those things. We're trying to get to a balance and will continue to work towards it.

The fine for a parking violation is also increasing from $15 to $20.

Other changes to the Enterprise Funds budget are a $1 a month increase to the cart service for garbage, a $3 a month increase for water utility on an average $200,000 home using 6,000 gallons of water a month. Compost site permits will also increase from $30 to $40 a year.

