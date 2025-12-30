ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The city of St. Cloud is in the middle of drafting an updated Downtown Comprehensive Plan. Community Development Director Matt Glaesman says the process was started about six months ago. As we move into the new year, they are transitioning from the 'asking for ideas' phase into the 'drawing those ideas' phase.

Comprehensive plans are done every 10 years.

Glaesman says the last plan in 2015 suggested big sites like the Lady Slipper Lot should be office buildings. However, the world has changed since COVID-19.

Now we're talking about that, should it be more in line with housing, rather than big office buildings? Locally, we've had decisions like the Stearns County Justice Center relocation decision made by the voters, and we have to plan for what that eight or nine-acre site in the heart of downtown looks like when the buildings are demolished in five years.

As a whole, the greater St. Cloud area will need 17,000 new housing units in the next 15 years.

Glaesman says a handful of themes keep recurring from residents, including engaging the Mississippi River on both the east bank and the west bank.

Some properties that are open today could be something bigger and better where folks could engage the river. We talked about the Stearns County Campus. And, Herberger's continues to come up. What could that be as an existing building, or what could it be if it were taken down?

Glaesman says the Downtown Comprehensive Plan will include a future vision for East St. Germain and West St. Germain Street.

Glaesman says building up the downtown makes sense because the public infrastructure already exists, as opposed to expanding the city on the outskirts of town. And, he says, the city has the potential to offer something most other cities cannot.

There simply isn't one of these great historic mainstreet downtowns of our size, with amenities that we have, on the Mississippi River, within 50 to 100 miles; you have to go all the way into the Twin Cities core to see these kinds of opportunities with a great mainstreet on the river, with theaters and other amenities.

Glaesman says, once the Downtown Comprehensive Plan is completed, it is the city's job to create an area that with walkability and has green space. Then, recruit developers to help bring future projects to life.

Glaesmans says the city is working on virtual reality concepts and 3D renderings, which should be ready for public open houses in February and March.

St. Cloud is planning to ask the Minnesota State Legislature for bonding money for two specific downtown revitalization projects.

