ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month across the nation.

Here in St. Cloud, Anna Marie's Alliance, along with other local organizations, are holding its annual Central Minnesota Take Back The Night Rally and March on Thursday. An event they've been holding for over 40 years.

Anna Marie's Manager of Community Services, Tamara Hennes-Vix, says the evening starts around 5:30 p.m. at Lake George with the reading of the names of the people who have died from domestic violence over the past year, and honoring them with a moment of silence.

We will have a keynote speaker, Rebecca Kotz, who has been a longtime advocate in our community. She will be talking about what we all can do as a community to be advocates together to support people who are going through these kinds of situations.

After the speakers, there will be a march through downtown St. Cloud.

The Take Back the Night Rally and March is also hosted by the Central Minnesota Sexual Assault Center, Sex and Relationships Self Advocacy, and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

For anyone who might need help getting out of an abusive relationship, Anna Marie's Alliance's phone number is 253-6900, which is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also check out their website for a list of resources they have available to you.