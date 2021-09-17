St. Cloud Crime “Hot Spots” Get Extra Attention

The St. Cloud Police Department has identified "hot spot" where crime has been committed often and is giving extra attention to those locations. St. Cloud Assistant Police Chief Jeff Oxton joined me on WJON. He says they alert their officers of these locations so they get extra patrol.

Oxton says the St. Cloud PD recently purchased a new piece of equipment called a Tower which is a pole that has a generator in it and has video surveillance on it. He says they recently used in a crime hot spot and really worked in reducing crime in that area. Oxton says this is used to benefit the safety of those in the neighborhood where the hot spot is. He says they haven't used drones at these spots because they are used when something is happening.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jeff Oxton it is available below.