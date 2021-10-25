St. Cloud Council Asked to Approve Traffic Light Removal

ST. CLOUD -- The plan to remove a traffic light in downtown St. Cloud is expected to get final approval Monday.

The city council will be asked to approve the removal of the light at the intersection of 8th Avenue and St. Germain Street.

A public comment period was conducted in the month of September with multiple comments suggesting turning the intersection into an all-way stop.

Get our free mobile app

The material removed will be salvaged and used for spare parts. The removal of the light will result in additional on-street parking spaces. The cost to remove the light is $15,000 which is less than the cost to maintain it.

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve